2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 191,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4777566
  • Stock #: 07711
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV9CW263639
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2012 Toyota Rav4 4WD nicely equipped with Remote Start, keyless entry, power windows & Locks, etc.
4 Cylinder 2.5L engine with automatic transmission.
Nice color combination in Black with Light Grey interior.
Nice condition both inside and out.
Priced to Sell!!!

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Front centre console box
  • Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
  • 12V aux pwr outlet
  • Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
  • Roof mounted antenna
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
  • Transmission oil cooler
Power Options
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • Electric pwr steering
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Seating
  • 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
Safety
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Additional Features
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Map lamps
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Coat hooks
  • Illuminated ignition key bezel
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
  • 3-point seat belts for all seating positions
  • Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
  • Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
  • Upper & lower glove boxes
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
  • Front seat-back pockets
  • Front seat mounted side airbags
  • High solar energy absorbing glass
  • Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
  • Roof rails & crossbars
  • Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
  • Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
  • P225/65R17 all-season tires
  • Dark silver brushed metallic trim
  • Anchor points for child seats
  • 3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
  • Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
  • Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
  • Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
  • Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
  • HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
  • Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
  • 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
  • Air conditioning -inc: dust & pollen deodorizing air filter, rear seat heater ducts
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL), Bluetooth capability, USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

