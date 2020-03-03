2012 Toyota RAV4

Convenience Cruise Control

Front & rear cup holders

Door Map Pockets

Front centre console box

Intermittent rear window wiper/washer

12V aux pwr outlet

Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats Exterior Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock

Roof mounted antenna Comfort Illuminated Entry Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

4-speed automatic transmission w/OD

Transmission oil cooler Power Options Retained accessory pwr

Electric pwr steering Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs Seating 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest Safety Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Overhead sunglass storage

4-wheel drive

Map lamps

Rear door child safety locks

Front & rear splash guards

Coat hooks

Illuminated ignition key bezel

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel

3-point seat belts for all seating positions

Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters

Active front headrests w/whiplash protection

Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down

Upper & lower glove boxes

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer

Front seat-back pockets

Front seat mounted side airbags

High solar energy absorbing glass

Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover

Roof rails & crossbars

Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist

Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags

P225/65R17 all-season tires

Dark silver brushed metallic trim

Anchor points for child seats

3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls

Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs

Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes

Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release

Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter

HD battery, starter, alternator & heater

Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp

2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Air conditioning -inc: dust & pollen deodorizing air filter, rear seat heater ducts

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL), Bluetooth capability, USB port

