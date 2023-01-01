$18,444+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4
Limited | Special Offer
$18,444
- VIN: 2T3DF4DV4CW222716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,771 KM
Vehicle Description
Available only until March 31. Advertised price includes completing the Manitoba safety, please see us for details! Local vehicle!
Price is not subject to negotiation.
Very rare trade for us, a Rav-4 Limited! We have a Toyota store ready to take this trade from us but are willing to give us 30 days to sell it first: hence the March 31 deadline and while we will complete the mechanical requirements for Manitoba safety, only if we have a deal in place.
Vehicle has the Toyota alloy wheels on original tires and while they do pass safety it is marginal, and we would replace them. There is a set of winter tires on steel rims, but please note due to weather cracking they do not pass safety: these would not be replaced, but the buyer can have them.
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle.
