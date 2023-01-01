Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota RAV4

104,771 KM

Details Description Features

$18,444

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,444

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

Limited | Special Offer

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota RAV4

Limited | Special Offer

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 9683365
  2. 9683365
  3. 9683365
  4. 9683365
  5. 9683365
  6. 9683365
  7. 9683365
  8. 9683365
  9. 9683365
  10. 9683365
  11. 9683365
Contact Seller

$18,444

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,771KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9683365
  • Stock #: F4YC3E
  • VIN: 2T3DF4DV4CW222716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4YC3E
  • Mileage 104,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Available only until March 31. Advertised price includes completing the Manitoba safety, please see us for details! Local vehicle!
Price is not subject to negotiation.

Very rare trade for us, a Rav-4 Limited! We have a Toyota store ready to take this trade from us but are willing to give us 30 days to sell it first: hence the March 31 deadline and while we will complete the mechanical requirements for Manitoba safety, only if we have a deal in place.
Vehicle has the Toyota alloy wheels on original tires and while they do pass safety it is marginal, and we would replace them. There is a set of winter tires on steel rims, but please note due to weather cracking they do not pass safety: these would not be replaced, but the buyer can have them.
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
PWR MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic Headlamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Fender Flares
Body-colour door handles
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
High solar energy absorbing glass
Roof rails & crossbars
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Colour-keyed hard spare tire cover
Limited grade front grille
17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear door child safety locks
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Anchor points for child seats

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
rear window defogger
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Illuminated Entry
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Chrome interior trim
Coat hooks
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Dual Vanity Mirrors
12V aux pwr outlet
Cargo shade
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Upper & lower glove boxes
Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Front seat-back pockets
Dark silver brushed metallic trim
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
Automatic dual zone climate control -inc: dust & pollen deodorizing air filter, rear seat heater ducts
8-way pwr driver seat -inc: pwr driver lumbar support, pwr driver cushion height
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
Fully-reclining heated leather front bucket seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
4-wheel drive
Electric pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
4 Spd Automatic Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2012 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 104,771 KM
$18,444 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Defe...
 17,859 KM
$88,888 + tax & lic
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 3...
 34,015 KM
$46,441 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory