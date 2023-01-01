Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Sienna

262,902 KM

Details Description Features

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

Limited 7-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Sienna

Limited 7-Passenger

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

  1. 10355580
  2. 10355580
  3. 10355580
  4. 10355580
  5. 10355580
  6. 10355580
  7. 10355580
  8. 10355580
  9. 10355580
  10. 10355580
  11. 10355580
  12. 10355580
Contact Seller

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
262,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10355580
  • Stock #: P1352
  • VIN: 5TDDK3DC6CS030235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Gray
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 262,902 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

***ABSOLUTELY LOADED, TOP OF THE LINE AWD SIENNA IS HERE! V6, AUTO, AWD DRIVETRAIN, LEATHER INTERIOR SEATS, HEATED SEATS, RECLINING MIDDLE ROW SEATS, FOLD INTO FLOOR LAST ROW, DVD, NAVI, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA, DUAL SUNROOFS, POWER EVERYTHING, CLIMATE CONTROL, AM FM CD, TINTED GLASS, ALLOYS, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER TRUNK, TOP OF THE LINE SIENNA, CLEAN TITLE, WILL GO HOME WITH WARRANTY, FRESH SAFETY AND 2 KEYS!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $17,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Conversation mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Additional Features

Rear
Split
Wood
Third Row
MP3 Playback
10
8
low oil pressure
low fuel level
side mirrors
Braking Assist
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Auxiliary audio input: USB
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: driver seat
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Antenna type: element
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Total speakers: 9
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Assist handle: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Rear spoiler: roofline
Wheel spokes: 10
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear air conditioning zones: single
4WD type: on demand
Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
Premium brand: JBL
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Sunshade: rear window
Power outlet(s): three 12V
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Side door type: dual power sliding
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor
Rear quarter windows: power
Wheels: aluminum alloy
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass
Rear seat type: removable captains chairs
Moonroof / Sunroof: sliding sunshade
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
tilt/slide
reverse gear tilt
auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Side Window
Roof rails: black
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Silverline Motors

2002 Ford E-Series C...
 168,343 KM
$14,799 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 32...
 128,010 KM
$13,791 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L
 228,502 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory