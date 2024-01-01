Menu
2012 Toyota Sienna

156,475 KM

Details Description Features

$15,993

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Sienna

LE

2012 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$15,993

+ taxes & licensing

156,475KM
Used
VIN 5TDKK3DC0CS227862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5FPWC
  • Mileage 156,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: trans cooler, lock up torque converter
MacPherson gas strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, stablilizer bar
Pwr-assisted front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Front & rear head/side curtain airbags
Brake assist (BA)
Dual-stage driver & front passenger supplemental airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)
Front seat belts w/adjustable B-pillar anchors, pretensioners, force limiters

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Front & rear cup holders
Universal Garage Door Opener
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Assist grips
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Multi-info display
Rear window sunshade
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
12V pwr outlets -inc: front & cargo area
Dual adjustable sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
2nd row removable centre console box
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Tri-zone independent manual climate control -inc: dust & pollen deodourizing air filter
Overhead console box -inc: conversation mirror, sunglass storage
Warnings -inc: low fuel, door ajar, tire pressure, front seat belts, key reminder
2nd row removable 3-passenger multi-functional reclining 60/40 split bench seat -inc: removable middle seat, adjustable headrests, fold & tumble feature
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, dual trip odometer, compass, ECO indicator
Reclining front captain easy-clean fabric seats -inc: 8-way pwr adjustable driver seat, pwr lumbar support, adjustable headrests & foldable armrests

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
Heated pwr mirrors
Rear Windows Privacy Glass
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Rear Bumper Protector
Scuff Plates
Dual pwr sliding doors
Projector style halogen headlamps
Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
17" aluminum 5-spoke wheels w/locks
P235/60R17 all-season tires
Chrome surround grille

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: USB input, bluetooth capability, vacuum fluorescent display, XM satellite radio, (6) speakers

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Split Front Bench Seats
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors
Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Toyota Sienna