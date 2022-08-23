Menu
2012 Toyota Sienna

118,000 KM

$23,650

+ tax & licensing
$23,650

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

LE 7-Pass AWD - Power Sliding Doors/Low Kms/Camera

2012 Toyota Sienna

LE 7-Pass AWD - Power Sliding Doors/Low Kms/Camera

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$23,650

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8982760
  • Stock #: 5425
  • VIN: 5TDJK3DC4CS040085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5425
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 118,000 Km, AWD, Quad Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Quad Seating
All Equipped
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

