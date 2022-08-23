$23,650+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-261-1847
2012 Toyota Sienna
LE 7-Pass AWD - Power Sliding Doors/Low Kms/Camera
Location
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
$23,650
- Listing ID: 8982760
- Stock #: 5425
- VIN: 5TDJK3DC4CS040085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 118,000 Km, AWD, Quad Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Seat, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.