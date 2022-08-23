2012 Toyota Sienna

$23,650 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8982760

8982760 Stock #: 5425

5425 VIN: 5TDJK3DC4CS040085

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5425

Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Seating Quad Seating Additional Features All Equipped Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.