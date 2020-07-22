Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Tundra

105,188 KM

Details Description Features

$29,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,887

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Tundra

2012 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Tundra

Limited

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5604828
  3. 5604828
  4. 5604828
  5. 5604828
  6. 5604828
  7. 5604828
  8. 5604828
  9. 5604828
  10. 5604828
  11. 5604828
  12. 5604828
  13. 5604828
  14. 5604828
  15. 5604828
  16. 5604828
  17. 5604828
  18. 5604828
  19. 5604828
  20. 5604828
  21. 5604828
  22. 5604828
  23. 5604828
  24. 5604828
Contact Seller

$29,887

+ taxes & licensing

105,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5604828
  • Stock #: F3ANV2
  • VIN: 5TFHY5F16CX258429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3ANV2
  • Mileage 105,188 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Trip Computer
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Driver & front passenger knee airbags
6 spd automatic transmission
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 RAM 1500 SLT
 57,056 KM
$29,854 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 19,942 KM
$44,848 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry LE
 93,515 KM
$15,878 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory