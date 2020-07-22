2012 Toyota Tundra

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Exterior Trailer Hitch tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Sliding Rear Window Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Driver & front passenger knee airbags 6 spd automatic transmission Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Overdrive Switch

