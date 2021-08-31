Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf

70,143 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2012 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline Heated Seats | 2 Sets Of Tires |

2012 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline Heated Seats | 2 Sets Of Tires |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

70,143KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7756566
  • Stock #: F48DRF
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ1CW048378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Amaryllis Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,143 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L Trendline 2.5L I5 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic FWD Amaryllis Red Metallic

-Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces
-Air Conditioning
-Cold Weather Package
-Front Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
-Heatable Front Seats
-Heated door mirrors.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Spoiler
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Electronic Differential Lock (EDL)
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

