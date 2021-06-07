Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

163,230 KM

Details Description Features

$8,827

+ tax & licensing
$8,827

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Highline As Traded*Local Vehicle/Low Kilometers*

2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Highline As Traded*Local Vehicle/Low Kilometers*

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$8,827

+ taxes & licensing

163,230KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7220747
  • Stock #: F41AFM
  • VIN: 3VWPL7AJ3CM704729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tempest Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,230 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Reading Lamps
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine

204-633-2420

