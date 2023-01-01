Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

118,344 KM

Details Description Features

$12,991

+ tax & licensing
$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

SportWagen SE

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

SportWagen SE

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

118,344KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10394514
  • Stock #: P1345
  • VIN: 3VWPX7AJ7CM682545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1345
  • Mileage 118,344 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

****ONLY 118KMS! VOLKSWAGEN WAGON JETTA (GOLF) IS HERE*** AUTOMATIC, PANORAMA, 2.5L FUEL EFFICIENT ENGINE, HEATED SEATS, AM FM CD, AC, ABS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, REAR FOLDING SEATS, SEATS 5, LARGE TRUNK, GOOD TIRES, ALLOYS, ALL NEW BRAKES, CLEAN TITLE, FRESH ENGINE OIL AND FILTER, WILL GO HOME FRESH INSPECTION AND WARRANTY!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $12,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder

Media / Nav / Comm

2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Additional Features

Rear
3
Trunk release
6
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Vehicle immobilizer
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Armrests: front center
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Wheel locks: front and rear
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Window trim: chrome
Moonroof / Sunroof: power panoramic
Impact sensor: door unlock
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Interior accents: chrome
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
Parking brake trim: leather
Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
Rear brake width: 0.47
Wheel covers: full
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Power outlet(s): cargo area
Headlights: halogen
Front brake width: 0.98
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 11.3
Rear brake diameter: 10.1
Seatback
single disc
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
with washer
two 12V
rear center with pass-thru
Roof rails: black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

