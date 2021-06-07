Menu
2012 Volkswagen Passat CC

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2012 Volkswagen Passat CC

2012 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline Rare CC Sport 2.0L Turbo

2012 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline Rare CC Sport 2.0L Turbo

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7220828
  Stock #: 10327.0
  VIN: wvwmn9an8ce527051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean spacious VW CC Sport W/ 2.0L Turbo LOW KM! All the things you look for in a gentley used car! this 2012 Has New Brakes & Sunroof! alloy wheels ! Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 98,000km! Ac, Automatic, & more! PowerWindows and locks!
Priced 12,950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Westside Sales

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

