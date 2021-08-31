Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Passat CC

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Passat CC

2012 Volkswagen Passat CC

4dr DSG Sportline

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Passat CC

4dr DSG Sportline

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

  1. 7593052
  2. 7593052
  3. 7593052
  4. 7593052
  5. 7593052
  6. 7593052
  7. 7593052
  8. 7593052
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7593052
  • Stock #: 4243
  • VIN: WVWMN9ANXCE540867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4243
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2012 Volkswagen Passat CC 141 000KM


**Rebuilt Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


Features


5 PASSENGER


CRUISE CONTROL


HEATED SEAT DRIVER PASSENGER


POWER DRIVER SEAT


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


TRACTION CONTROL


 


And More!


 


Asking $6999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 



While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions. 

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg

2012 Volkswagen Pass...
 141,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento AWD...
 162,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape FWD...
 132,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory