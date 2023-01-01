Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volvo S60

225,008 KM

Details Description Features

$11,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,494

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2012 Volvo S60

2012 Volvo S60

T6 Safetied | As Is

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volvo S60

T6 Safetied | As Is

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 10277466
  2. 10277466
  3. 10277466
  4. 10277466
  5. 10277466
  6. 10277466
  7. 10277466
  8. 10277466
  9. 10277466
  10. 10277466
  11. 10277466
  12. 10277466
  13. 10277466
  14. 10277466
  15. 10277466
  16. 10277466
  17. 10277466
  18. 10277466
  19. 10277466
  20. 10277466
  21. 10277466
  22. 10277466
  23. 10277466
  24. 10277466
  25. 10277466
Contact Seller

$11,494

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
225,008KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10277466
  • Stock #: F56TMD
  • VIN: YV1902FH5C2092046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Beechwood
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F56TMD
  • Mileage 225,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Collapsible steering column
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front side impact airbags
ISOFIX child seat attachments
Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
Trunk entrapment release
3-point seat belts -inc: front/rear pyrotechnical pretensioners, belt reminders for all positions
Child safety rear pwr door locks
City Safety collision avoidance system
Driver/front passenger 3-stage airbags -inc: front passenger cutoff switch, kneepad

Interior

Trip Computer
Headlamp washers
Front door storage pockets
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Illuminated lockable glove box
(2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Electric rear window defroster
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Intelligent driver information system (IDIS)
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down
Electronic climate control -inc: air quality system, chrome ring knob trim
Front centre console -inc: armrest, storage
Front sport bucket seats -inc: whiplash protection system (WHIPS)
Instrumentation -inc: ambient temp gauge, tachometer
Security alarm w/immobilizer
Heated pwr driver seat w/memory
Heated pwr front passenger seat

Exterior

PWR MOONROOF
Side positioning lights
Home Safe security lighting w/approach lighting
Rear foglight w/auto-off
Rain-sensing windshield wipers -inc: heated washer nozzles
Twin halogen headlamps
Heated retractable pwr rearview mirrors w/memory -inc: puddle lights

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED ALL WHEEL DRIVE W/INSTANT TRACTION
Electro-hydraulic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Electric parking brake w/drive-away release
MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: spring strut, lower link
Multi-link independent rear suspension -inc: coil springs
3.0L turbocharged all-aluminum DOHC 24-valve I6 engine
Front/rear vented pwr disc brakes
Tool kit -inc: jack, tire sealant

Media / Nav / Comm

Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
AM/FM stereo w/MP3/CD player -inc: DVD player, USB input, aux input, iPod input, high performance multimedia audio system, chrome ring knob trim *US English Only*
Bluetooth connectivity w/audio streaming
Volvo Sensus vehicle infotainment w/7" colour display

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Input
Ipod Input
Ready alert brakes (RAB)
Driver/front passenger 3-stage airbags -inc: front passenger cutoff switch
kneepad
Electronic climate control -inc: air quality system
chrome ring knob trim
AM/FM stereo w/MP3/CD player -inc: DVD player
high performance multimedia audio system
chrome ring knob trim *US English Only*
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: emergency brake assistance (EBA)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2012 Volvo S60 T6 Sa...
 225,008 KM
$11,494 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 187,550 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
2020 Volvo V60 Cross...
 53,785 KM
$45,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory