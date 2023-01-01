2012 Volvo S60 T6 Safetied | As Is

2012 Volvo S60 T6 Safetied | As Is

$11,494 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 5 , 0 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10277466

10277466 Stock #: F56TMD

F56TMD VIN: YV1902FH5C2092046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice White

Interior Colour Beechwood

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F56TMD

Mileage 225,008 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Collapsible steering column Front/rear side curtain airbags Front side impact airbags ISOFIX child seat attachments Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) Trunk entrapment release 3-point seat belts -inc: front/rear pyrotechnical pretensioners, belt reminders for all positions Child safety rear pwr door locks City Safety collision avoidance system Driver/front passenger 3-stage airbags -inc: front passenger cutoff switch, kneepad Interior Trip Computer Headlamp washers Front door storage pockets Tilt/telescopic steering column Illuminated lockable glove box (2) front/(2) rear cup holders Illuminated visor vanity mirrors Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Electric rear window defroster Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Intelligent driver information system (IDIS) Pwr windows w/auto-up/down Electronic climate control -inc: air quality system, chrome ring knob trim Front centre console -inc: armrest, storage Front sport bucket seats -inc: whiplash protection system (WHIPS) Instrumentation -inc: ambient temp gauge, tachometer Security alarm w/immobilizer Heated pwr driver seat w/memory Heated pwr front passenger seat Exterior PWR MOONROOF Side positioning lights Home Safe security lighting w/approach lighting Rear foglight w/auto-off Rain-sensing windshield wipers -inc: heated washer nozzles Twin halogen headlamps Heated retractable pwr rearview mirrors w/memory -inc: puddle lights Mechanical Front/rear stabilizer bars Continuously variable valve timing (CVVT) ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED ALL WHEEL DRIVE W/INSTANT TRACTION Electro-hydraulic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Electric parking brake w/drive-away release MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: spring strut, lower link Multi-link independent rear suspension -inc: coil springs 3.0L turbocharged all-aluminum DOHC 24-valve I6 engine Front/rear vented pwr disc brakes Tool kit -inc: jack, tire sealant Media / Nav / Comm Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription AM/FM stereo w/MP3/CD player -inc: DVD player, USB input, aux input, iPod input, high performance multimedia audio system, chrome ring knob trim *US English Only* Bluetooth connectivity w/audio streaming Volvo Sensus vehicle infotainment w/7" colour display Additional Features Aux input USB Input Ipod Input Ready alert brakes (RAB) Driver/front passenger 3-stage airbags -inc: front passenger cutoff switch kneepad Electronic climate control -inc: air quality system chrome ring knob trim AM/FM stereo w/MP3/CD player -inc: DVD player high performance multimedia audio system chrome ring knob trim *US English Only* Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: emergency brake assistance (EBA)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.