2012 Volvo S60

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Passenger Airbag On/Off Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Gasoline Fuel System 6 Cyl Straight Engine

