2012 Volvo S60

54,068 KM

Details Description Features

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

T6 *Local and Super Low Km*

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale Price

54,068KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5524176
  • Stock #: F3A147
  • VIN: YV1902FH3C2132494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, we never see these. Local one owner trade with a clean Car Fax and under 55,000 km? Oh, and there is a winter tire package too! This is just an amazing opportunity!
There is Bluetooth, heated front seats, rear park assist camera, power sunroof,alloy wheels, Blind Spot Information System-and more! This is so awesome so grab your tape measure and come on down!
Once we complete the safety we will get it detailed and some pictures up. Or maybe you don;t want to wait and call now!
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
6 Cyl Straight Engine

