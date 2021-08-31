2013 Acura ILX

Sale $14,959 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 5 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7747887

7747887 Stock #: F462XM

F462XM VIN: 19VDE2E55DE400046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F462XM

Mileage 119,534 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Xenon Headlights Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Subwoofer USB port Keyless Start Manual Transmission 6 spd aux input jack Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 17" x 7.0" alloy wheels Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.