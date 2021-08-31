Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Acura ILX

119,534 KM

Details Description Features

$14,959

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,959

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2013 Acura ILX

2013 Acura ILX

Dynamic | Locally Owned & Serviced | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Leather | 6spd MT | Rearview Camera |

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Acura ILX

Dynamic | Locally Owned & Serviced | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Leather | 6spd MT | Rearview Camera |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 7747887
  2. 7747887
  3. 7747887
  4. 7747887
  5. 7747887
  6. 7747887
  7. 7747887
  8. 7747887
  9. 7747887
  10. 7747887
  11. 7747887
  12. 7747887
  13. 7747887
  14. 7747887
  15. 7747887
  16. 7747887
  17. 7747887
  18. 7747887
  19. 7747887
  20. 7747887
  21. 7747887
  22. 7747887
  23. 7747887
  24. 7747887
  25. 7747887
Contact Seller
Sale

$14,959

+ taxes & licensing

119,534KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7747887
  • Stock #: F462XM
  • VIN: 19VDE2E55DE400046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F462XM
  • Mileage 119,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers with 6 Speed Manual Transmission! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Adjustable Sunroof
Leather Interior
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Subwoofer
USB port
Keyless Start
Manual Transmission
6 spd
aux input jack
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
17" x 7.0" alloy wheels
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 37,000 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2010 Suzuki SX4 Hatc...
 108,964 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.0...
 149,540 KM
$15,648 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory