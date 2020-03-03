2013 Acura MDX

Safety Fog Lights

3-point rear seatbelts

Child-proof rear door locks

Front vented/rear solid disc brakes

3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor Exterior Tinted Glass Windows rear window defogger Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Comfort Active front headrests Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna Convenience Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer

High beam halogen headlamps Power Options Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front/rear splash guards

Drive-by-Wire Throttle System

Variable pwr rack & pinion steering

Maintenance Minder system

PWR TAILGATE

Exterior temp indicator

Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control

Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm

Rear roofline spoiler

LED taillamps

Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators

HomeLink remote system

Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors

Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags

Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection

Multi-info display

Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer

(4) cargo tie-down anchors

3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners

Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers

Trailer stability assist

P255/55R18 all-season tires

High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers

LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row)

Battery management system

Dual outlet exhaust

Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist

Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close

3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine

HD automatic transmission oil cooler

Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake

18" x 8.0" alloy wheels

Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals, (2) memory settings

8-way pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support, (2) memory settings

Ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights

Info display w/date, time, compass

Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control, air filtration, sun position detection, (2) memory settings

6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters

DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9" display, integrated remote, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound

XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.