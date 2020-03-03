Menu
2013 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

2013 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$21,399

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,350KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4752768
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H69DH002112
Exterior Colour
Dark Cherry Pearl (Red)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

**FULLY LOADED**BACK UP CAMERA**HEATED SEATS**LEATHER SEATS**DVD w/REMOTE**OVERHEAD MONITORS**MEMORY SEAT**BLUETOOTH**NAVIGATION**POWER MOONROOF**POWER REAR HATCH**VOICE COMMAND**HEADLIGHT WASHER**7 PASSENGER**TOW PACKAGE**MUCH MORE**ACCIDENT FREE**

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE@ LOW INTEREST***
***WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
  • 3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Comfort
  • Active front headrests
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Powertrain
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated glass antenna
Convenience
  • Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
  • High beam halogen headlamps
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front/rear splash guards
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • PWR TAILGATE
  • Exterior temp indicator
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
  • Rear roofline spoiler
  • LED taillamps
  • Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
  • HomeLink remote system
  • Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
  • Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
  • Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
  • Multi-info display
  • Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer
  • (4) cargo tie-down anchors
  • 3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
  • Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers
  • Trailer stability assist
  • P255/55R18 all-season tires
  • High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers
  • LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row)
  • Battery management system
  • Dual outlet exhaust
  • Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist
  • Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close
  • 3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
  • HD automatic transmission oil cooler
  • Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake
  • 18" x 8.0" alloy wheels
  • Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals, (2) memory settings
  • 8-way pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support, (2) memory settings
  • Ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights
  • Info display w/date, time, compass
  • Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control, air filtration, sun position detection, (2) memory settings
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters
  • DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9" display, integrated remote, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound
  • XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

