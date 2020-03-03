2013 Acura MDX

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- 3-point rear seatbelts
- Child-proof rear door locks
- Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
- 3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
- Exterior
- Windows
- Suspension
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
- Comfort
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Powertrain
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Convenience
- Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
- High beam halogen headlamps
- Power Options
- Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
- Additional Features
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front/rear splash guards
- Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
- Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
- Maintenance Minder system
- PWR TAILGATE
- Exterior temp indicator
- Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
- Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
- Rear roofline spoiler
- LED taillamps
- Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
- HomeLink remote system
- Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
- Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
- Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
- Multi-info display
- Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer
- (4) cargo tie-down anchors
- 3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
- Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers
- Trailer stability assist
- P255/55R18 all-season tires
- High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers
- LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row)
- Battery management system
- Dual outlet exhaust
- Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist
- Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close
- 3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
- HD automatic transmission oil cooler
- Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake
- 18" x 8.0" alloy wheels
- Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals, (2) memory settings
- 8-way pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support, (2) memory settings
- Ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights
- Info display w/date, time, compass
- Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control, air filtration, sun position detection, (2) memory settings
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters
- DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9" display, integrated remote, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound
- XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*
