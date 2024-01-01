Menu
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Details Description

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

Used
127,502KM
VIN 5J8TB4H37DL804668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 304668
  • Mileage 127,502 KM

Vehicle Description

High Value Options:

  • Low Mileage
  • Accident Free
  • Backup Camera
  • Leather Seats
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Push Button Start
  • Heated Seats
  • Sunroof

The 2013 Acura RDX is a premium crossover SUV that offers a blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology. This vehicle comes with low mileage and is accident-free, providing peace of mind for buyers looking for a well-maintained vehicle. It features all-wheel drive (AWD) for enhanced control and safety in various weather conditions, along with a backup camera for added convenience during parking. The leather interior provides a refined touch, while heated seats and a sunroof add extra comfort and enjoyment. Equipped with push button start for ease of use, this Acura RDX delivers the luxury and reliability that the brand is known for.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

204-615-6979

