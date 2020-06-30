2013 Acura RDX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Exterior Xenon Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features 18" Alloy Wheels Power Lift Gates Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

