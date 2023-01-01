2013 Acura RDX

$11,747 + taxes & licensing 2 8 6 , 3 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9548071

9548071 Stock #: F4WUUJ

F4WUUJ VIN: 5J8TB4H39DL801917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Basque Red Pearl II

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4WUUJ

Mileage 286,350 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar Automatic Transmission Cooler Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar 3.5L V6 VTEC engine -inc: Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Sequential SportShift, paddle-shifters, grade logic control All-wheel drive w/intelligent control Amplitude reactive damper Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Xenon Headlights CHROME DOOR HANDLES 18" Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Body-coloured bumpers Front & rear splash guards Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature Intermittent rear window wiper/washer P235/60R18 all-season tires Chip-resistant lower body panels High intensity discharge automatic headlights Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: driver side expanded view, integrated turn indicators Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) 3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners Child-proof rear door locks Front/rear side curtain airbags Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Hill start assist Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system Multi-angle rearview camera w/guidelines Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Rear View Camera Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Front Cup Holders Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Exterior temperature indicator Front/rear floor mats Rear seat heater ducts Front air conditioning Remote fuel filler door release Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down (2) 12V pwr outlets 4-way pwr passenger seat Maintenance Minder system Illuminated glove box Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear centre armrest w/cupholder Cargo shade Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console HomeLink universal remote Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration Hard cargo cover lid Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator Flip open door pockets Rear door pockets 5" Colour information display 60/40 split easy fold rear seat w/pull handles, armrest 8-way pwr driver seat -inc: lumbar support, 2-position memory Lighting -inc: map lights, ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights One-touch turn signals Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls, cruise controls Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface -inc: steering wheel controls, SMS text messaging Additional Features Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.