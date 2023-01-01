Menu
2013 Acura RDX

286,350 KM

Details Description Features

$11,747

+ tax & licensing
$11,747

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

AWD 4dr All Wheel Drive | Bluetooth

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$11,747

+ taxes & licensing

286,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9548071
  • Stock #: F4WUUJ
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H39DL801917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Basque Red Pearl II
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4WUUJ
  • Mileage 286,350 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Brand New Tires!
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Automatic Transmission Cooler
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Trailing arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
3.5L V6 VTEC engine -inc: Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Sequential SportShift, paddle-shifters, grade logic control
All-wheel drive w/intelligent control
Amplitude reactive damper
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Xenon Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
18" Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured bumpers
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
P235/60R18 all-season tires
Chip-resistant lower body panels
High intensity discharge automatic headlights
Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: driver side expanded view, integrated turn indicators
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Hill start assist
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side airbags w/occupant position detection system
Multi-angle rearview camera w/guidelines
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Cup Holders
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Exterior temperature indicator
Front/rear floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Front air conditioning
Remote fuel filler door release
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
(2) 12V pwr outlets
4-way pwr passenger seat
Maintenance Minder system
Illuminated glove box
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear centre armrest w/cupholder
Cargo shade
Lockable briefcase storage in centre armrest console
HomeLink universal remote
Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/air filtration
Hard cargo cover lid
Digital odometer w/trip meter & fuel mileage indicator
Flip open door pockets
Rear door pockets
5" Colour information display
60/40 split easy fold rear seat w/pull handles, armrest
8-way pwr driver seat -inc: lumbar support, 2-position memory
Lighting -inc: map lights, ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights
One-touch turn signals
Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls, cruise controls
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth wireless telephone interface -inc: steering wheel controls, SMS text messaging
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

