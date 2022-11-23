Menu
2013 Audi A3

48,816 KM

Details Description Features

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Progressiv | S-Line | Leather | Sunroof

Location

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

48,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9368956
  • Stock #: 230741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,816 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner and super low km! This super rare 2013 Audi A3 FronTrak was purchased new in popular Progressiv trim and fully serviced at our dealership! With under 49,000km, this sporty hatchback is sure to impress with heated leather seating, huge panoramic sunroof, dual zone automatic climate control, bi-xenon headlights and the optional S-Line Sport Package with gorgeous 18 inch "Rotor Design" rims. Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful Scuba Blue Metallic A3 includes a full winter tire and rim package!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
SCUBA BLUE METALLIC
S LINE TITANIUM SPORT PKG -inc: 18" 5-arm rotor titanium finish wheels w/225/40R18 performance tires sport seats sport suspension piano black trim black headliner S line door sills S line exterior black grille black window trim

