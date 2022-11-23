$18,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A3
Progressiv | S-Line | Leather | Sunroof
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$18,000
- Listing ID: 9368956
- Stock #: 230741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scuba Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,816 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner and super low km! This super rare 2013 Audi A3 FronTrak was purchased new in popular Progressiv trim and fully serviced at our dealership! With under 49,000km, this sporty hatchback is sure to impress with heated leather seating, huge panoramic sunroof, dual zone automatic climate control, bi-xenon headlights and the optional S-Line Sport Package with gorgeous 18 inch "Rotor Design" rims. Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful Scuba Blue Metallic A3 includes a full winter tire and rim package!
Vehicle Features
