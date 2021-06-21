+ taxes & licensing
1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4
Certified 2013 Audi A4 Premium plus is a magnificent display of German engineering. A sleek aerodynamic shape and new details give it a fresh look. The headlamps are trimmer, The big grille has been toned down, and angled at its corners for a crisper look, not to mention the wider fog lamps give it a more muscular stance. It comes fully loaded with top modern day features. It has a fully leather interior. A aluminum trim that goes all through the inside really bringing out the beauty. The controls have also been rearranged a bit in this new model which makes the optional tech function a bit easier. Comes with Power windows,Locks & Mirrors, Satellite radio, CD player, Cruise control, Sunroof, Audis MMI system which uses a rotary controller to aid driver in setting climate, Audio and phone functions, Ipod connectivity kit, 3-zone climate control, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Trip computer, Rain/light sensors, Auto dimming mirror, Audi connect and HD radio, And much more. Powered by a 2.0 Litre turbocharged four cylinder engine with an eight speed automatic transmission generating 211 horsepower giving it a rush of boost as it can go from 0mph to 60mph within 6.5 seconds..ZOOM ZOOM
Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.
Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/
*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*
