2013 Audi A4

126,800 KM

Details

2013 Audi A4

2013 Audi A4

PREMIUM*2.0T*ACCIDENT FREE*AWD*MOD EXH*SUNROOF*

2013 Audi A4

PREMIUM*2.0T*ACCIDENT FREE*AWD*MOD EXH*SUNROOF*

126,800KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2013 Audi A4 Premium plus is a magnificent display of German engineering. A sleek aerodynamic shape and new details give it a fresh look. The headlamps are trimmer, The big grille has been toned down, and angled at its corners for a crisper look, not to mention the wider fog lamps give it a more muscular stance. It comes fully loaded with top modern day features. It has a fully leather interior. A aluminum trim that goes all through the inside really bringing out the beauty. The controls have also been rearranged a bit in this new model which makes the optional tech function a bit easier. Comes with Power windows,Locks & Mirrors, Satellite radio, CD player, Cruise control, Sunroof, Audis MMI system which uses a rotary controller to aid driver in setting climate, Audio and phone functions, Ipod connectivity kit, 3-zone climate control, Bluetooth, Heated seats, Trip computer, Rain/light sensors, Auto dimming mirror, Audi connect and HD radio, And much more. Powered by a 2.0 Litre turbocharged four cylinder engine with an eight speed automatic transmission generating 211 horsepower giving it a rush of boost as it can go from 0mph to 60mph within 6.5 seconds..ZOOM ZOOM

Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.

Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-finnancing/

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

