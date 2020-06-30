2013 Audi A7

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive Supercharged Engine Immobilizer Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

