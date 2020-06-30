Menu
2013 Audi A7

107,020 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2013 Audi A7

2013 Audi A7

3.0 Premium AWD | Front & Rear Heated Seats | Navigation

2013 Audi A7

3.0 Premium AWD | Front & Rear Heated Seats | Navigation

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

  • Listing ID: 5348555
  • Stock #: 205721
  • VIN: WAU3GCFC0DN123136

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,020KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 107,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM's for the year with only 105,294, 3.0L Supercharged V6 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission w/Paddle Shifters, One Low Price!*KEY FEATURES:*Front & Rear Heated Seats,Cooled Front Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,Color Navigation Screen,Power Sunroof,Quad Zone Climate Controls,Power Liftgate,Power Rising Spoiler,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Auto Start/Stop,19" Aluminium Wheels,Daytona Grey Pearl Exterior Paint,Nougat Brown Leather Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*All Weather Mats,Side Blind Zone Alert,Front & Rear Park Assist.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Custom Limited Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

