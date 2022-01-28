$18,650+ tax & licensing
204-261-1847
2013 Audi Q5
quattro 4dr 2.0L - Leather/Heated Seats/Bluetooth
Location
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
$18,650
- Listing ID: 8187222
- Stock #: 5252
- VIN: WA1CFCFP6DA081100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 128,000 Km, 4 Cyl, Auto, AWD, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Seats, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273
Vehicle Features
