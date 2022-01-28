Menu
2013 Audi Q5

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,650

+ tax & licensing
$18,650

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

Contact Seller
quattro 4dr 2.0L - Leather/Heated Seats/Bluetooth

2013 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0L - Leather/Heated Seats/Bluetooth

Location

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

$18,650

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  Stock #: 5252
  VIN: WA1CFCFP6DA081100

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 128,000 Km, 4 Cyl, Auto, AWD, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Seats, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Interior
All Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

