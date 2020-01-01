Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive Power Moonroof Htd Pwr Sts and more!

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$16,984

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,990KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4508280
  • Stock #: F313NJ
  • VIN: WBA3B9C56DF586139
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive Black 2013 AWD 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic Sport

Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Moonroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electric Seats w/Driver Memory, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, HiFi Sound System, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Sport Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: BMW Professional, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Integration w/Bluetooth.


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate solid real-world fuel efficiency, pleasing handling and steering, pleasing performance, a high-class feel to the cabin, great overall design, and an overall sense of driving something well-made, robust, and solid. Performance from six-cylinder models is said to be excellent, as is the up-level stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • Cornering brake control (CBC)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Power Outlet
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • MEMORY MIRRORS
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Dual front knee airbags
  • HD Radio
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Dynamic traction control (DTC)
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • dynamic brake control (DBC)
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X)
  • auto stability control + traction (ASC+T)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Ford Escape SEL
 16,000 KM
$24,725 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 98,654 KM
$28,750 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat
 32,684 KM
$40,484 + tax & lic
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

