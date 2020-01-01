2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive Black 2013 AWD 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic Sport



Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Moonroof, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electric Seats w/Driver Memory, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, HiFi Sound System, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Sport Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: BMW Professional, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Integration w/Bluetooth.





Reviews:

* Owners appreciate solid real-world fuel efficiency, pleasing handling and steering, pleasing performance, a high-class feel to the cabin, great overall design, and an overall sense of driving something well-made, robust, and solid. Performance from six-cylinder models is said to be excellent, as is the up-level stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.

What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.

Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.



We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.



Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.

Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.

Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.

Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:

- Lien Search

- Vehicle History Report

- Accident/Damage Report

- Stolen Vehicle Report

- Available Extended Warranties

- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience

- Free Trade-In Appraisals

- Finance Pre-Approval Service

- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling

- On-Site Service Department

- Available Vehicle Protection Products

- Available Loan Protection Products

- Chartered Bank Financing

- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program

- Member of the Better Business Bureau

- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association

- Pet Friendly Facility

Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

Cornering brake control (CBC) Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Xenon Headlights

Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Rain sensor wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Outlet Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear bench seats

Additional Features MEMORY MIRRORS

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Dual front knee airbags

HD Radio

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Dynamic traction control (DTC)

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

dynamic brake control (DBC)

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X)

auto stability control + traction (ASC+T)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.