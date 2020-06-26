Menu
$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive AWD SUNROOF NAVI Push start Leather

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive AWD SUNROOF NAVI Push start Leather

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,675KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5293124
  • Stock #: 146640
  • VIN: wba3c3c50df146640
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

320xi AWD Navi Leather LOCAL LED Lights bluetooth sunroof push start, clean title! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Block Heater
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

