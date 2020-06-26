2013 BMW 3 Series

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Block Heater

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Xenon Headlights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

Backup Sensor

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Anti-Starter

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Power Lift Gates

Analog Gauges

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

