2013 BMW 3 Series

41,281 KM

$19,979

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

328i xDrive Only 41,000 Kms!

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

41,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7137508
  • Stock #: F41BXN
  • VIN: WBA3B3C59DF539734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,281 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner car with ultra low kilometers here! ALL WHEEL DRIVE. Don't miss out as this vehicle will not last long!
Premium Enhanced
- Head Up Display
- Harmon Kardon Sound
- Comfort Access
- Navigation
- Power Sunroof
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tire Pressure Monitor
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Dual front knee airbags
HD Radio
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
dynamic brake control (DBC)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged Engine
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X)
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
auto stability control

