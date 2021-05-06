2013 BMW 3 Series

$19,979 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 2 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7137508

7137508 Stock #: F41BXN

F41BXN VIN: WBA3B3C59DF539734

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Imperial Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Saddle Brown

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,281 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Cornering brake control (CBC) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Dual front knee airbags HD Radio Dynamic traction control (DTC) Air Bag-Passenger Sensor dynamic brake control (DBC) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: auto brake differential (ABD-X) 8 Spd Automatic Transmission auto stability control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.