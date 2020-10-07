2013 BMW 5 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Xenon Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats

Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

