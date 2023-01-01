Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 5 Series

98,989 KM

Details Description Features

$20,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 5 Series

2013 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 9982088
  2. 9982088
  3. 9982088
  4. 9982088
  5. 9982088
  6. 9982088
  7. 9982088
  8. 9982088
  9. 9982088
  10. 9982088
  11. 9982088
  12. 9982088
  13. 9982088
  14. 9982088
  15. 9982088
  16. 9982088
  17. 9982088
Contact Seller

$20,982

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,989KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9982088
  • Stock #: F52VGW
  • VIN: WBAXH5C51DD112085

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Assist
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Rear child safety locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front side-impact airbags
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Front & rear park distance control
Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator
Adaptive dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) curtain airbags
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear 3-point safety belts -inc: force limiters
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, hazard/interior lights on, doors unlock
Front 3-point safety belts -inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system, force limiters

Interior

Air Conditioning
rear window defogger
CARGO LAMP
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Electric rear window defogger
Front seatback storage nets
Lockable illuminated glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Fully-finished trunk
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
3-stage heated front seats
Ambient lighting pkg
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front & rear velour floor mats
10-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: active pwr headrests
Cruise control w/brake function
Dual front illuminated sun visor mirrors -inc: slide covers
Diamond black trim detail
Fineline anthracite interior trim
(3) rear headrests -inc: adjustable outer positions
Voice control -inc: telephone functions
12-volt outlet in trunk
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells, cargo area, front & rear reading lights
Rear centre armrest -inc: storage, cupholders

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Engine start/stop button
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Valvetronic engine technology
xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Tool kit in trunk
Automatic start/stop
Brake energy regeneration system to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr
Dynamic driving control w/ECO pro -inc: eco pro, comfort, sport, sport plus
2.0L DOHC 16-valve TwinPower Turbo I4 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, high precision direct injection
Left twin round exhaust tips
Servotronic speed-sensitive electric pwr steering

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Halogen free-form fog lights
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
White turn signal indicator lenses
Adaptive brakelights
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
High-pressure headlight washer system
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Chrome-plated side window frame trim
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: LED corona rings
Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors
Active air flaps
Pwr panorama glass sunroof
3rd brakelight integrated into rear window
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Pre-wiring for Satellite radio

Additional Features

Front dome lamp w/map lights
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Interior lighting-inc: front/rear reading lamps
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster
cabin light delay w/dim-down & brighten-up

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2013 BMW 5 Series 52...
 98,989 KM
$20,982 + tax & lic
2022 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 20,567 KM
$94,981 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 5 Series M5...
 10,101 KM
$73,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory