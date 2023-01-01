2013 BMW 5 Series

$20,982 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 9 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9982088

9982088 Stock #: F52VGW

F52VGW VIN: WBAXH5C51DD112085

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 98,989 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Assist Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Interlocking door anchoring system Rear child safety locks Front & rear crumple zones Low Tire Pressure Warning Front side-impact airbags Battery safety terminal (BST) Collapsible tube crash technology Front & rear park distance control Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator Adaptive dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) curtain airbags FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Rear 3-point safety belts -inc: force limiters Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, hazard/interior lights on, doors unlock Front 3-point safety belts -inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system, force limiters Interior Air Conditioning rear window defogger CARGO LAMP Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Electric rear window defogger Front seatback storage nets Lockable illuminated glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Fully-finished trunk Alarm system w/interior motion sensor Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up 3-stage heated front seats Ambient lighting pkg Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Front & rear velour floor mats 10-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: active pwr headrests Cruise control w/brake function Dual front illuminated sun visor mirrors -inc: slide covers Diamond black trim detail Fineline anthracite interior trim (3) rear headrests -inc: adjustable outer positions Voice control -inc: telephone functions 12-volt outlet in trunk Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells, cargo area, front & rear reading lights Rear centre armrest -inc: storage, cupholders Mechanical Hill Descent Control Front & rear stabilizer bars Electronically-controlled engine cooling 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes Engine start/stop button Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system Valvetronic engine technology xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split Double-pivot strut-type front suspension Integral 4-link rear suspension Tool kit in trunk Automatic start/stop Brake energy regeneration system to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr Dynamic driving control w/ECO pro -inc: eco pro, comfort, sport, sport plus 2.0L DOHC 16-valve TwinPower Turbo I4 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, high precision direct injection Left twin round exhaust tips Servotronic speed-sensitive electric pwr steering Exterior Compact Spare Tire Variable Intermittent Wipers Front fog lamps Halogen free-form fog lights Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars White turn signal indicator lenses Adaptive brakelights Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets High-pressure headlight washer system Body-coloured front & rear bumpers Chrome-plated side window frame trim Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: LED corona rings Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors Active air flaps Pwr panorama glass sunroof 3rd brakelight integrated into rear window Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Pre-wiring for Satellite radio Additional Features Front dome lamp w/map lights Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Interior lighting-inc: front/rear reading lamps Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster cabin light delay w/dim-down & brighten-up

