2013 BMW X1

153,550 KM

Details Description

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2013 BMW X1

2013 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 35i

2013 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 35i

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

153,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10466688
  • Stock #: 3538
  • VIN: WBAVM5C5XDVV89708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 153,550 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application



