2013 BMW X1

$14,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 3 , 5 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10466688

10466688 Stock #: 3538

3538 VIN: WBAVM5C5XDVV89708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 153,550 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.