2013 BMW X1

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.