2013 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 35i
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
$19,999
- Listing ID: 9027877
- Stock #: 638662
- VIN: 5UXWX7C50DL977213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 156,459 KM
Vehicle Description
High-Value Options:
- AWD
- Panoramic Sunroof
- 35i Trim Level
- Navigation
- Heated Seats
- Command Start
- 1-Owner
- Accident Free
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204) 615-6979
Vehicle Features
