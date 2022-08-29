Menu
2013 BMW X3

156,459 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 35i

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 35i

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

156,459KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9027877
  • Stock #: 638662
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C50DL977213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 638662
  • Mileage 156,459 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • AWD
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • 35i Trim Level
  • Navigation
  • Heated Seats
  • Command Start
  • 1-Owner
  • Accident Free

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

