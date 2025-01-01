Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Buick Encore

181,252 KM

Details

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Buick Encore

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12551114

2013 Buick Encore

Premium

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,252KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJHSB7DB115044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[White Pearl Tricoat]
  • Interior Colour Med. Titanium w/Ebony Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25194
  • Mileage 181,252 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2013 Buick Encore Premium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Buick Encore Premium 181,252 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA5 GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Mazda MAZDA5 GT 65,443 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 62,591 KM $25,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2013 Buick Encore