$11,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Encore
2013 Buick Encore
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,252KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJHSB7DB115044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[White Pearl Tricoat]
- Interior Colour Med. Titanium w/Ebony Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25194
- Mileage 181,252 KM
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
