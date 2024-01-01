Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ow mileage! 2013 Buick Verano, Economical 2.4   Litre 4-cylinder engine. Comfortable and spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Options include  Remote start, Blue Tooth, Power Point & USB ports, Rear back up camera, Cruise control,Power windows locks and mirrors,  Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $12,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.</p><p>Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.</p><p> </p>

2013 Buick Verano

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Buick Verano

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Buick Verano

Premium

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1704909571
  2. 1704909571
  3. 1704909571
  4. 1704909570
  5. 1704909570
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G4PS5SK2D4200103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10764.0
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ow mileage! 2013 Buick Verano, Economical 2.4   Litre 4-cylinder engine. Comfortable and spacious interior with lots of cargo space. Options include  Remote start, Blue Tooth, Power Point & USB ports, Rear back up camera, Cruise control,Power windows locks and mirrors,  Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $12,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2013 Buick Verano 4DR SDN LEATHER for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Buick Verano 4DR SDN LEATHER 109,000 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Nissan Versa Note SV 96,000 KM $12,450 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chrysler 300 300 C HEMI for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Chrysler 300 300 C HEMI 187,000 KM $12,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2013 Buick Verano