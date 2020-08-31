Menu
2013 Buick Verano

63,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,983

+ tax & licensing
$11,983

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2013 Buick Verano

2013 Buick Verano

Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

2013 Buick Verano

Leather Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$11,983

+ taxes & licensing

63,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731752
  Stock #: F3JXJK
  VIN: 1G4PS5SK2D4200103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3JXJK
  • Mileage 63,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced
Leather Seating
Sunroof
Navigation
Bose Speaker System
Heated Seats
Park Assist

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
tilt steering
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

