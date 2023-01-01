Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Cadillac CTS

75,800 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac CTS

2013 Cadillac CTS

AWD 2013 CADILLAC CTS PREMIUM LUXURY EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac CTS

AWD 2013 CADILLAC CTS PREMIUM LUXURY EDITION

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1676051746
  2. 1676051756
  3. 1676051764
  4. 1676051773
  5. 1676051781
  6. 1676051787
  7. 1676051795
  8. 1676051807
  9. 1676051817
  10. 1676051826
  11. 1676051835
  12. 1676051842
  13. 1676051850
  14. 1676051857
  15. 1676051865
  16. 1676051872
  17. 1676051880
  18. 1676051888
  19. 1676051895
  20. 1676051903
  21. 1676051910
  22. 1676051918
  23. 1676051926
  24. 1676051936
  25. 1676051944
  26. 1676051951
  27. 1676051960
  28. 1676051970
  29. 1676051982
  30. 1676051996
  31. 1676052004
Contact Seller

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605596
  • Stock #: 1292
  • VIN: 1g6ds5e32d0102713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,800 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT! WE HAVE AN IMACCULATE ALL WHEEL DRIVE 2013 CADILLAC CTS PREMIUM LUXURY EDITION THAT COMES FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES. A VERY MINT INTERIOR THAT INCLUDES HEATED AND COOLED SEATS. A TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH A STYLUS PEN.  LOOKS BRAND NEW WITH ITS VERY PRISTINE EXTERIOR . AND MUCH MORE MORE TO OFFER!

IF YOU HAVE ANY INTEREST PLEASE TOUCH BASE WITH US. WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO CONNECTING WITH YOU! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2013 Honda Ridgeline...
 190,000 KM
$22,599 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 Xlt ...
 193,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 121,000 KM
$40,999 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory