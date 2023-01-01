$21,800+ tax & licensing
2013 Cadillac CTS
AWD 2013 CADILLAC CTS PREMIUM LUXURY EDITION
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9605596
- Stock #: 1292
- VIN: 1g6ds5e32d0102713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,800 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT! WE HAVE AN IMACCULATE ALL WHEEL DRIVE 2013 CADILLAC CTS PREMIUM LUXURY EDITION THAT COMES FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES. A VERY MINT INTERIOR THAT INCLUDES HEATED AND COOLED SEATS. A TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH A STYLUS PEN. LOOKS BRAND NEW WITH ITS VERY PRISTINE EXTERIOR . AND MUCH MORE MORE TO OFFER!
IF YOU HAVE ANY INTEREST PLEASE TOUCH BASE WITH US. WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO CONNECTING WITH YOU!
Vehicle Features
