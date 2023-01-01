Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV

BEAUTIFUL LOADED *SAFETIED* *CLEAN TITLE*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV

BEAUTIFUL LOADED *SAFETIED* *CLEAN TITLE*

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 10068261
  2. 10068261
  3. 10068261
  4. 10068261
  5. 10068261
  6. 10068261
  7. 10068261
  8. 10068261
  9. 10068261
  10. 10068261
  11. 10068261
  12. 10068261
  13. 10068261
  14. 10068261
  15. 10068261
  16. 10068261
  17. 10068261
  18. 10068261
  19. 10068261
  20. 10068261
  21. 10068261
  22. 10068261
  23. 10068261
  24. 10068261
  25. 10068261
  26. 10068261
  27. 10068261
  28. 10068261
  29. 10068261
  30. 10068261
  31. 10068261
  32. 10068261
  33. 10068261
  34. 10068261
  35. 10068261
  36. 10068261
  37. 10068261
  38. 10068261
  39. 10068261
  40. 10068261
  41. 10068261
  42. 10068261
  43. 10068261
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
122,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10068261
  • VIN: 1GYS4HEF6DR343786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

ESV!!! SO MUCH SPACE!!!

2013 CADILLAC ESCALADE ESV LONG! FULLY LOADED 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 4X4 7 passenger with ONLY 122,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, HEATED LEATHER SEATING FRONT AND BACK, VENTED/AIR CONDITION/COLD FRONT SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, REAR DVD PLAYER, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $39,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2013 Cadillac Escala...
 122,000 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 3500 Larami...
 195,000 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 93,500 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory