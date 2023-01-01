$39,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV
BEAUTIFUL LOADED *SAFETIED* *CLEAN TITLE*
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
$39,999
- Listing ID: 10068261
- VIN: 1GYS4HEF6DR343786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
ESV!!! SO MUCH SPACE!!!
2013 CADILLAC ESCALADE ESV LONG! FULLY LOADED 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 4X4 7 passenger with ONLY 122,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, HEATED LEATHER SEATING FRONT AND BACK, VENTED/AIR CONDITION/COLD FRONT SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, REAR DVD PLAYER, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $39,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.
