2013 Cadillac SRX

144,694 KM

$15,768

+ tax & licensing
$15,768

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Cadillac SRX

2013 Cadillac SRX

Performance | Panoramic Sunroof | Navigation |

2013 Cadillac SRX

Performance | Panoramic Sunroof | Navigation |

$15,768

+ taxes & licensing

144,694KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7429991
  • Stock #: F43PBC
  • VIN: 3GYFNHE33DS537628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Titanium w/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F43PBC
  • Mileage 144,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Adjustable Pedals
Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
aux input jack
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Side Blind Zone Alert
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear cross traffic alert
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Mirror
rear-view
FLEX FUEL SYSTEM
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Navigation Telematics
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Multi-Zone
auto-dimming w/OnStar controls
20" X 8" (508mm x 203mm) bright machined aluminum with blade silver
CUE (Cadillac User Experience) -inc: 8" colour touch screen w/haptic feedback
interactive gesture control & speech recognition
AM/FM/XM stereo w/single CD player
dual USB ports w/iPod/MP3 control
SD memory card slot w/full song indexin
in-vehicle communication system & assistance service

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

