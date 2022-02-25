Menu
2013 Chevrolet Camaro

28,969 KM

$32,987

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2SS HUD | Leather | 426 HP | Brembo Brakes

2SS HUD | Leather | 426 HP | Brembo Brakes

Location

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

28,969KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8358984
  • Stock #: F4EWY6
  • VIN: 2G1FK1EJXD9234159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 28,969 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2SS 2D Coupe RWD 6.2L V8 SFI with Active Fuel Management 6-Speed Automatic with TapShift

Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heads-Up Display, Rear View Camera w/Sensors, 4 Piston Vented Brembo Brakes, Moonroof, Limited Slip Differential, 6 Way Power Front Seats, Boston Acoustics Premium 9-Speaker Audio System, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats.

Odometer is 27976 kilometers below market average!


Reviews:
* Most owners love the Camaro's storied history, stand-out looks, affordable blend of style and performance thrills, decent fuel economy under lighter-footed driving, and highly capable handling and braking on higher-performing models. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Front fog lights
Tire inflator kit
Front air scoop
Brake cooling slots
Glass, solar ray, tinted
Mouldings, rocker, body coloured
Wiper system, intermittent
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, power, body coloured
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, heated with driver side auto dimming mirror
Rear diffuser, body colour, unique
Grille, lower, body colour, unique
Fascia, unique SS front and rear body colour -inc: lower extension
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Rear Vision Camera
Child safety seat "LATCH" -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in rear positions
Trunk entrapment release, internal manual
Air bags, front side mounted, thorax
Seat belts, 3-point all seating positions with front pretensioners
Air bags, front driver and passenger, dual stage -inc: air bag suppression, passenger detecting system
Air bags, head curtain side impact, 1st and 2nd row
Rear park assist, ultrasonic, audible
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
universal home remote
lockout protection
SS embroidery on seat head restraint
Folding rear seat back with trunk pass through
Outside air temperature display
Map pockets front passenger side seatback
Air filtration system with pollen air filter
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Climate control, single zone, manual
Console, floor, front centre with armrest and two front cupholders
Gauges, centre console mounted -inc: battery voltage, oil pressure, oil temp, transmission fluid temp
Head-up display -inc: digital readouts for vehicle speed, selected gear, audio system information, high-beam indicator, compass, outside air temperature, turn signals, tachometer, vehicle messages, Turn-by-Turn information, phone information
Instrumentation, analog with driver information centre -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel, engine temp, tire pressure monitor, compass
Lighting, interior dome lamp with illuminated entry and theatre dimming
Power outlets, auxiliary -inc: (1) in centre console storage area, (1) at front of centre console
Shifter knob, leather-wrapped
Steering wheel mounted controls, radio and cruise
Sunshades, driver and passenger covered vanity mirrors
Windows, power, front and rear, with driver and passenger express up/down
Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming
Seating, driver, 6-way power adjuster with power recliner
Seating, passenger, 6-way power adjuster with power recliner
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Battery rundown protection
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
3.45 Axle Ratio
Exhaust system, dual with polished stainless steel tips
Battery, maintenance free
Steering, power, variable, electric
Suspension, performance
Brembo performance brakes with four piston calipers in front and rear
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth Handfree Calling And Streaming Audio
9 speaker system, Boston Acoustics premium audio system -inc: 245-watt amplifier
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Heads-Up Display
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

