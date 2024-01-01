$8,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10998.0
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low mileage and Beautiful Condition Throughout. This 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS is both economical to own and operate. Reliable and stylish sedan that drives great. Available now at Westside Sales for only $8950. This sleek blue beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior and comes equipped with all the essentials for a pleasant driving experience. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Cruze is perfect for navigating city streets or cruising down the highway.
This pre-owned Cruze has only 132,000km on the odometer and comes loaded with features designed to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power windows and doors, while the anti-theft system and side airbags provide peace of mind. On those long drives, the cruise control will help you relax, and the tilt steering wheel allows you to find the perfect driving position.
Here are five features that will make this Cruze stand out:
- Fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine: Save money at the pump with this efficient engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless driving.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the push of a button.
- Anti-theft system: Rest assured knowing your vehicle is protected.
- Side Airbags: Experience enhanced safety with these additional airbags.
Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Come down to Westside Sales today and test drive this 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS.
Priced Right at Only $8,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
204-488-3793