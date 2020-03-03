Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4752765
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SBXD7264831
Exterior Colour
Black Granite Metallic (Black)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

SOLD!
Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE@ LOW INTEREST***
***WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench
Additional Features
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
  • Child security electronic rear door locks
  • Uplevel instrument panel cluster with chrome trim rings
  • 3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission)
  • Acoustics package
  • SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Door handles, body colour
  • Trunk entrapment release, internal
  • Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
  • Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
  • Antenna, short, roof mounted
  • Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
  • Heater ducts, rear passenger
  • Storage, upper dash
  • Seating, 6-way manual front passenger
  • Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
  • Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
  • Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
  • Mirror, rearview, manual day/night
  • Seating, manual reclining seatbacks
  • Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding
  • Seating, articulating centre armrest
  • Lighting, front reading lights
  • Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage
  • Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
  • Glass, solar ray, tinted
  • Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
  • Mouldings, chrome, upper body side
  • Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
  • Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
  • Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
  • Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
  • Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
  • Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
  • Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged
  • Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type
  • Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
  • Steering, power, electric
  • Seating, heated driver and front passenger -inc: 3 warmth settings
  • Chassis sport, lowered
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
  • Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed, digital speedometer
  • Chassis rear, compound crank

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

