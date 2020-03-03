2013 Chevrolet Cruze

- Convenience
-
- Powertrain
-
- Safety
-
- Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench
- Additional Features
-
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
- Child security electronic rear door locks
- Uplevel instrument panel cluster with chrome trim rings
- 3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission)
- Acoustics package
- SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Door handles, body colour
- Trunk entrapment release, internal
- Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
- Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
- Antenna, short, roof mounted
- Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
- Heater ducts, rear passenger
- Storage, upper dash
- Seating, 6-way manual front passenger
- Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
- Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
- Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
- Mirror, rearview, manual day/night
- Seating, manual reclining seatbacks
- Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding
- Seating, articulating centre armrest
- Lighting, front reading lights
- Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage
- Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
- Glass, solar ray, tinted
- Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
- Mouldings, chrome, upper body side
- Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
- Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
- Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
- Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
- Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
- Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
- Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged
- Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type
- Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
- Steering, power, electric
- Seating, heated driver and front passenger -inc: 3 warmth settings
- Chassis sport, lowered
- Alternator, 130 amps
- TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
- Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed, digital speedometer
- Chassis rear, compound crank
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.