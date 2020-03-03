2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Convenience Cruise Control Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench

Additional Features Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings

Child security electronic rear door locks

Uplevel instrument panel cluster with chrome trim rings

3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission)

Acoustics package

SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Door handles, body colour

Trunk entrapment release, internal

Seat storage back pocket, front passenger

Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner

Antenna, short, roof mounted

Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles

Heater ducts, rear passenger

Storage, upper dash

Seating, 6-way manual front passenger

Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable

Lighting, dome with theatre dimming

Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning

Mirror, rearview, manual day/night

Seating, manual reclining seatbacks

Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding

Seating, articulating centre armrest

Lighting, front reading lights

Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage

Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)

Glass, solar ray, tinted

Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent

Mouldings, chrome, upper body side

Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel

Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions

Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear

Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger

Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear

Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged

Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type

Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection

Steering, power, electric

Seating, heated driver and front passenger -inc: 3 warmth settings

Chassis sport, lowered

Alternator, 130 amps

TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed, digital speedometer

Chassis rear, compound crank

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.