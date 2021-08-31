Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

151,000 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7950419
  VIN: 1g1pc5sb8d7169531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT! Lots of power and great on gas!Beautiful Black Metallic exterior, AC Tilt Power Windows and Locks! Keyless entry and Nice Tires! All the things you look for in a gently used car! Was just safetied and serviced! Very Clean inside and out! Fresh oil change and safety & more! Power Windows and locks! Priced $8950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees. A free car history report is included with all our used vehicles! 204-488-3793 Text: 204-514-1461 Instagram @westsidesale DEALER PERMIT #9491

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

