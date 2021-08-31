+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Very Clean 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT! Lots of power and great on gas!Beautiful Black Metallic exterior, AC Tilt Power Windows and Locks! Keyless entry and Nice Tires! All the things you look for in a gently used car! Was just safetied and serviced! Very Clean inside and out! Fresh oil change and safety & more! Power Windows and locks! Priced $8950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees. A free car history report is included with all our used vehicles! 204-488-3793 Text: 204-514-1461 Instagram @westsidesale DEALER PERMIT #9491
