Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

131,666 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD | V6

12268417

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD | V6

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,666KM
VIN 2GNFLEE35D6346888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spare Tire
Intermittent rear wiper
COMPACT SPARE

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Cruise Control
STEERING WHEEL
Electronic immobilizer

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Air Bags
Child security rear door locks
Rear Vision Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

audio controls

Additional Features

SUNSHADES
Rear Window
POWER OUTLETS
(1) rear seat
(1) rear cargo area
steering column
Theft Deterrent
Rear Door
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Defogger
Glass
Seating
Windshield wipers and washers
Leather Wrapped
12-volt -inc: (2) front
3-position recline
4 auxiliary with covers
60/40 split folding
Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding
active electronic
all 4 windows
driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact
dual with illuminated vanity mirror
express down
front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash
front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
interior with theatre dimming
power -inc: instrument panel switch
quarter glass and rear glass
rear seating
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
tilt and telescopic
deep tinted
driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
front halogen
head curtain with rollover protection
halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS
panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
display in radio screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

2013 Chevrolet Equinox