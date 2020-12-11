2013 Chevrolet Equinox

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.
You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US
@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Sales@204-560-1232
cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Brake/transmission interlock
3.53 Axle Ratio
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, audio controls
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Antenna, roof mounted
Door handles, body colour
Spare tire, compact spare
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
Seating, rear seat armrest with cupholders
Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: personalization, vehicle info features
Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
Lighting, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate