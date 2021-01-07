2013 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Front air conditioning Seating Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheels Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.