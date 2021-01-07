Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

109,895 KM

Details Description Features

$9,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

109,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6435640
  • Stock #: F3RX81
  • VIN: 2GNALBEKXD6115694

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RX81
  • Mileage 109,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
At Birchwood Credit Solutions, we have the experience and resources to get you into not only a safe and reliable vehicle, but one you can afford and be happy with. Our pre-owned vehicles are tested and inspected to meet the highest standards for stress-free car ownership. And, with our exclusive Buy Here Pay Here® in-house financing available, we work with you one-on-one to get you into a vehicle that fits your personal needs and your budget.

-Options for no money down
-Flexible payment plans
-We report positive payments to both major credit bureaus
-Warranty included
-Birchwood Automotive Group Roadside Assistance included

Its the difference between credit and credit from someone whos credible. Call now to speak to a credit specialist: 1-877-676-7914

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 127,615 KM
$30,971 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sedona LX
 152,191 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Enclave A...
 29,672 KM
$45,534 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory