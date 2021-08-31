Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

94,489 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

LT | Accident Free | AWD | Remote Start | Bluetooth | Rearview Camera | Power Group |

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

94,489KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7834515
  Stock #: F49BAD
  VIN: 2GNFLNEK9D6166174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,489 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! Low Kilometres! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
AM/FM/CD Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
3.53 Axle Ratio
All wheel drive, active electronic
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
Stabilizer bars, front and rear
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Generator, 120 amp
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Door handles, body colour
Spare tire, compact spare
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Roof rails, charcoal
Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
Lighting, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Lighting, fog lights, front halogen
Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
remote start
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Steering wheel, audio controls
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming
Seating, rear seat armrest with cupholders
Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: personalization, vehicle info features
Seating, seats, heated, driver and front passenger
Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Brake/transmission interlock
Tire pressure monitor *Excludes compact spare tire*
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Rear vision camera, display in radio screen
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Antenna, roof mounted
Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters, upper instrument panel enter channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

