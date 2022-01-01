Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

88,233 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,233KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8120593
  • Stock #: F4CKFJ
  • VIN: 2GNALDEK1D6197200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Light Titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
3.23 axle ratio
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
Stabilizer bars, front and rear
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Generator, 120 amp
GVWR, 2250 kg (4960 lbs)
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Door handles, body colour
Spare tire, compact spare
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Roof rails, charcoal
Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
Lighting, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Lighting, fog lights, front halogen
Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Steering wheel, audio controls
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
Seating, rear seat armrest with cupholders
Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: personalization, vehicle info features
Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Brake/transmission interlock
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Rear vision camera, display in radio screen
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Antenna, roof mounted
Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Stitcher Smartradio app for smartphone-based talk radio/podcasts/live radio
picture viewer
voice-activated technology for audio/phone/phone book/music selection
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum
Gasoline Fuel System
Chevrolet MyLink -inc: Bluetooth personal media connectivity to vehicle audio system
Playl

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

