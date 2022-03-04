Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

60,167 KM

Details Description Features

$17,221

+ tax & licensing
$17,221

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | Bluetooth | Telescoping Steering

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | Bluetooth | Telescoping Steering

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$17,221

+ taxes & licensing

60,167KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8454201
  • Stock #: F44CJ5
  • VIN: 2GNFLCEK3D6395437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44CJ5
  • Mileage 60,167 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 88085 kilometers below market average!

2013 Chevrolet Equinox LS 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI Flex Fuel DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic AWD Black

Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, AWD, 17" x 7" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.53 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully Automatic Headlights, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping Steering Wheel.


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
3.53 Axle Ratio
All wheel drive, active electronic
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
Stabilizer bars, front and rear
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Generator, 120 amp
Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Front Reading Lamps
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, audio controls
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
Seating, rear seat armrest with cupholders
Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: personalization, vehicle info features
Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar
Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Brake/transmission interlock
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Antenna, roof mounted
Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Door handles, body colour
Spare tire, compact spare
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
Lighting, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
Glass, Solar Ray tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Wheels, 17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum
Mirrors, black, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

