Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Express

70,000 KM

Details Description

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Express

2013 Chevrolet Express

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Express

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

  1. 5830264
  2. 5830264
  3. 5830264
  4. 5830264
  5. 5830264
  6. 5830264
  7. 5830264
  8. 5830264
  9. 5830264
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5830264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Express 3500 single rear wheel 12 ft cargo van with electric tailgate only 70,000 km 6.0L gas auto air pl pw newer tires new safety 9900 gvw so no yearly safety required. very good shape hard to find van $22900 plus taxes We offer leasing for business use Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

2013 Volkswagen Jetta
 143,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2009 BMW X6
 167,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
 198,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-1135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory