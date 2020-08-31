+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Express 3500 single rear wheel 12 ft cargo van with electric tailgate only 70,000 km 6.0L gas auto air pl pw newer tires new safety 9900 gvw so no yearly safety required. very good shape hard to find van $22900 plus taxes We offer leasing for business use Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
