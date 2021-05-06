Menu
2013 Chevrolet Express

128,456 KM

$23,699

+ tax & licensing
$23,699

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Commercial Cutaway 3500

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$23,699

+ taxes & licensing

128,456KM
Used
  • VIN: 1GB0G2CAXD1121022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 1078
  • Mileage 128,456 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2013 Chevrolet Express G3500!!!
Manitoba Vehicle with Excellent Carfax History!!! 4.8L V8, HUGE walk in AEROCELL Fiberglass Body, Back Up CAMERA, New Tires & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 128,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"

1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

