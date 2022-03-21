Menu
2013 Chevrolet Express

160,000 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2013 Chevrolet Express

2013 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van Ladder rack and shelving

2013 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van Ladder rack and shelving

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8810684
  VIN: 1gcwgfca0d1171408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming to market soon. Just getting detailed 2013 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Can 4.8 L v8 auto air pl comes with ladder racks, divider ,shelving and cabinets. No rear windows brand new safety new tires . Will be work ready soon. Not many of these around $26900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

