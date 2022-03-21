$26,900+ tax & licensing
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Conquest Truck & Auto Sales
204-633-1135
2013 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van Ladder rack and shelving
Location
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
160,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8810684
- VIN: 1gcwgfca0d1171408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming to market soon. Just getting detailed 2013 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Can 4.8 L v8 auto air pl comes with ladder racks, divider ,shelving and cabinets. No rear windows brand new safety new tires . Will be work ready soon. Not many of these around $26900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy Winnipeg 204 633 1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
