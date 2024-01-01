Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT from Westside Sales! This sleek white sedan with a grey interior boasts a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission. With 164,000 km on the odometer, this Impala is ready for many more miles of comfortable driving.</p><p>This well-equipped vehicle comes loaded with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. From the Power windows, Locks and mirrors and keyless entry for added convenience to the anti-lock brakes and side airbags for enhanced safety, this Impala has it all. Get added peace of mind with a warranty option, so you can focus on enjoying the drive.</p><p><!-- [if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!-- [if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:View>Normal</w:View> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves/> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:DoNotPromoteQF/> <w:LidThemeOther>EN-US</w:LidThemeOther> <w:LidThemeAsian>X-NONE</w:LidThemeAsian> <w:LidThemeComplexScript>X-NONE</w:LidThemeComplexScript> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:SnapToGridInCell/> <w:WrapTextWithPunct/> <w:UseAsianBreakRules/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:SplitPgBreakAndParaMark/> <w:EnableOpenTypeKerning/> <w:DontFlipMirrorIndents/> <w:OverrideTableStyleHps/> </w:Compatibility> <m:mathPr> <m:mathFont m:val=Cambria Math/> <m:brkBin m:val=before/> <m:brkBinSub m:val=--/> <m:smallFrac m:val=off/> <m:dispDef/> <m:lMargin m:val=0/> <m:rMargin m:val=0/> <m:defJc m:val=centerGroup/> <m:wrapIndent m:val=1440/> <m:intLim m:val=subSup/> <m:naryLim m:val=undOvr/> </m:mathPr></w:WordDocument> </xml><![endif]--><!-- [if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=false DefUnhideWhenUsed=false DefSemiHidden=false DefQFormat=false DefPriority=99 LatentStyleCount=376> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=0 QFormat=true Name=Normal/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 QFormat=true Name=heading 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 7/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 8/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=9 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=heading 9/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=index 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=index 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=index 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=index 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=index 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=index 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=index 7/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=index 8/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=index 9/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 7/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 8/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toc 9/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Normal Indent/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=footnote text/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=annotation text/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=header/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=footer/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=index heading/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=35 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=caption/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=table of figures/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=envelope address/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=envelope return/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=footnote reference/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=annotation reference/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=line number/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=page number/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=endnote reference/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=endnote text/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=table of authorities/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=macro/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=toa heading/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Bullet/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Number/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Bullet 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Bullet 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Bullet 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Bullet 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Number 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Number 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Number 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Number 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=10 QFormat=true Name=Title/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Closing/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Signature/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=1 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Default Paragraph Font/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Body Text/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Body Text Indent/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Continue/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Continue 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Continue 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Continue 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=List Continue 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Message Header/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=11 QFormat=true Name=Subtitle/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Salutation/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Date/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Body Text First Indent/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Body Text First Indent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Note Heading/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Body Text 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Body Text 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Body Text Indent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Body Text Indent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Block Text/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Hyperlink/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=FollowedHyperlink/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=22 QFormat=true Name=Strong/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=20 QFormat=true Name=Emphasis/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Document Map/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Plain Text/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=E-mail Signature/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=HTML Top of Form/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=HTML Bottom of Form/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Normal (Web)/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=HTML Acronym/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=HTML Address/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=HTML Cite/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=HTML Code/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=HTML Definition/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=HTML Keyboard/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=HTML Preformatted/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=HTML Sample/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=HTML Typewriter/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=HTML Variable/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Normal Table/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=annotation subject/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=No List/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Outline List 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Outline List 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Outline List 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Simple 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Simple 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Simple 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Classic 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Classic 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Classic 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Classic 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Colorful 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Colorful 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Colorful 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Columns 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Columns 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Columns 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Columns 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Columns 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Grid 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Grid 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Grid 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Grid 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Grid 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Grid 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Grid 7/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Grid 8/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table List 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table List 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table List 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table List 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table List 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table List 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table List 7/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table List 8/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table 3D effects 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table 3D effects 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table 3D effects 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Contemporary/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Elegant/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Professional/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Subtle 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Subtle 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Web 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Web 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Web 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Balloon Text/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 Name=Table Grid/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Table Theme/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true Name=Placeholder Text/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=1 QFormat=true Name=No Spacing/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true Name=Revision/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=34 QFormat=true Name=List Paragraph/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=29 QFormat=true Name=Quote/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=30 QFormat=true Name=Intense Quote/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=60 Name=Light Shading Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=61 Name=Light List Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=62 Name=Light Grid Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=63 Name=Medium Shading 1 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=64 Name=Medium Shading 2 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=65 Name=Medium List 1 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=66 Name=Medium List 2 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=67 Name=Medium Grid 1 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=68 Name=Medium Grid 2 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=69 Name=Medium Grid 3 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=70 Name=Dark List Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=71 Name=Colorful Shading Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=72 Name=Colorful List Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=73 Name=Colorful Grid Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=19 QFormat=true Name=Subtle Emphasis/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=21 QFormat=true Name=Intense Emphasis/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=31 QFormat=true Name=Subtle Reference/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=32 QFormat=true Name=Intense Reference/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=33 QFormat=true Name=Book Title/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=37 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Bibliography/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=39 SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true QFormat=true Name=TOC Heading/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=41 Name=Plain Table 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=42 Name=Plain Table 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=43 Name=Plain Table 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=44 Name=Plain Table 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=45 Name=Plain Table 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=40 Name=Grid Table Light/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=Grid Table 1 Light/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=Grid Table 1 Light Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=Grid Table 2 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=Grid Table 3 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=Grid Table 4 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=Grid Table 5 Dark Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=Grid Table 6 Colorful Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=Grid Table 7 Colorful Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=List Table 1 Light/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=List Table 6 Colorful/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=List Table 7 Colorful/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 1/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 2/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 3/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 4/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 5/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=46 Name=List Table 1 Light Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=47 Name=List Table 2 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=48 Name=List Table 3 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=49 Name=List Table 4 Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=50 Name=List Table 5 Dark Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=51 Name=List Table 6 Colorful Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false Priority=52 Name=List Table 7 Colorful Accent 6/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Mention/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Smart Hyperlink/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Hashtag/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Unresolved Mention/> <w:LsdException Locked=false SemiHidden=true UnhideWhenUsed=true Name=Smart Link/> </w:LatentStyles> </xml><![endif]--><!-- [if gte mso 10]> <style> /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:Table Normal; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:107%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:Times New Roman; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi; mso-font-kerning:1.0pt; mso-ligatures:standardcontextual;} </style> <![endif]--></p><p>Priced Right at Only $7,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>DP#9491</p><p>Stop by Westside Sales today to take this impressive Impala for a test drive and experience its comfort, reliability, and value for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2013 Chevrolet Impala

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle
11927486

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1731793915
  2. 1731793910
  3. 1731793917
  4. 1731793916
  5. 1731793914
  6. 1731793915
  7. 1731793916
  8. 1731793909
  9. 1731793912
  10. 1731793911
  11. 1731793914
  12. 1731793912
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1WB5E33D1236990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10976.0
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT from Westside Sales! This sleek white sedan with a grey interior boasts a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission. With 164,000 km on the odometer, this Impala is ready for many more miles of comfortable driving.

This well-equipped vehicle comes loaded with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. From the Power windows, Locks and mirrors and keyless entry for added convenience to the anti-lock brakes and side airbags for enhanced safety, this Impala has it all. Get added peace of mind with a warranty option, so you can focus on enjoying the drive.

Priced Right at Only $7,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Stop by Westside Sales today to take this impressive Impala for a test drive and experience its comfort, reliability, and value for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2014 Ford Mustang for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Ford Mustang 95,000 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD 149,000 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover SC for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Land Rover Range Rover SC 278,000 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Impala