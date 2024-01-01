$9,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10976.0
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Chevrolet Impala LT from Westside Sales! This sleek white sedan with a grey interior boasts a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission. With 164,000 km on the odometer, this Impala is ready for many more miles of comfortable driving.
This well-equipped vehicle comes loaded with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. From the Power windows, Locks and mirrors and keyless entry for added convenience to the anti-lock brakes and side airbags for enhanced safety, this Impala has it all. Get added peace of mind with a warranty option, so you can focus on enjoying the drive.
Priced Right at Only $7,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Stop by Westside Sales today to take this impressive Impala for a test drive and experience its comfort, reliability, and value for yourself!
